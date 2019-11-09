Rutherford Co. teacher, principal suspended after being charged with child abuse

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teacher and principal at a Rutherford County elementary school have been suspended after being charged with child abuse.

According to Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans, Helen Campbell, the principal at Walter Hill Elementary School, and Bonnie Marlar, a teacher at the school, were both charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

RCS says both Campbell and Marlar have been placed on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

No details were given since the investigation is ongoing.

Rutherford County Schools full statement: