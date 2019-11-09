Rutherford Co. teacher, principal suspended after being charged with child abuse

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teacher and principal at a Rutherford County elementary school have been suspended after being charged with child abuse.
According to Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans, Helen Campbell, the principal at Walter Hill Elementary School, and Bonnie Marlar, a teacher at the school, were both charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
RCS says both Campbell and Marlar have been placed on suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.
No details were given since the investigation is ongoing.
Rutherford County Schools full statement:
Ms. Helen Campbell, the principal of Walter Hill Elementary School, and Bonnie Marlar, a teacher at the school, have been charged with misdemeanor child abuse by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department.
As a school district, we have placed both on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation.
We understand this comes as shocking information and that you want more details, but we are not able to release additional information at this time because of the ongoing law enforcement investigation. However, we want you to know that student safety is of the utmost concern, which is why we have acted quickly to this situation until it can be resolved.
The school will be open Monday and will carry on with normal operations with an interim principal in place. Thank you again for supporting the school and working with us through this situation.James Evans, Rutherford County Schools