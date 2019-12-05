Rutherford Co. police make arrest after lengthy pursuit

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN)– La Vergne police say that two people are in custody following a lengthy pursuit.

It started in La Vergne and ended in Murfreesboro.

Officers tried to pull over 45-year old Christopher McMahan as he was driving along Taylor Drive.

McMahan led officers on a chase through Smyrna and Murfreesboro before stopping in front of his home on Cranon Road in Murfreesboro Wednesday morning.

His passenger was identified as 49-year old Donna Shelton.

They were both arrested.

McMahan is charged with felony evading, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, criminal simulation, drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, misuse of registration and felony warrant service.

McMahan has been previously arrested 33 times.

He also has an active warrant for aggravated assault out of Rutherford County.

Shelton is charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.