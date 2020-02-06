1  of  34
Rutherford Co. family and dog rescued from flooded home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to the 10000 block of S. Windrow Drive where three people and a dog were rescued from a flooded home.

The home was flooded as a result of Wednesday night’s storm. Authorities are currently working to find a place for the family to stay tonight.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

As of 6:19 p.m., the following roadways are closed in Rutherford County due to flooding:

  • Goochie Ford Road at the slab.
  • County Farm Road at the slab crossing.
  • Powells Chapel Road at the slab crossing
  • Stones River Lane at the slab crossing
  • Elam Mill road at the slab crossing

Veals Road in between Bradyville Pike and Double Springs Road has water over the road but is now passable, according to the sheriff’s office. Vaught Road at the slab reportedly has swift water on it.

