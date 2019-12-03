Rutherford Co. businesses evacuated after morning machine fire at recycling center

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Three different businesses in a warehouse facility were evacuated in La Vergne after a machine caught fire at a recycling center Tuesday morning.

City officials say that a shredder caught fire at Sims Recycling Solutions on New Sanford Road.

Employees then called 911.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived.

Crews were able to put out the fire successfully.

Sims recycling center and the other businesses were evacuated.

No one was hurt and employees of the other businesses were allowed back in.