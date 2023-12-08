TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Governor Bill Lee announced his plan to expand the current pilot program for school vouchers statewide, it was met with mixed reviews.

Advocates for student choice lauded the measure as a step in the right direction to boost their child’s educational experience. Critics said it would further drain public education in favor of taxpayer-subsidized religious indoctrination and further attacks on public schools and teachers.

Currently, the Education Savings Account pilot program only operates in Davidson, Hamilton and Shelby counties—three of the largest counties with the most urban cities in the state. After first saying the vouchers would not happen in rural districts when the pilot program was first announced, state lawmakers in some counties now support the measure statewide. But there are concerns on the local level for how the expanded program would look.

Tullahoma City Schools is one of three school districts in Coffee County. It gets nearly 50% of its budget from state tax dollars. In the 2022-2023 school year, the district received more than $19 million from the state’s Basic Education Program, the previous state funding model for public school districts that was replaced by the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) model in the 2023-2024 school year.

Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens told News 2 while she is a firm advocate of public school and parental choice in education, the current proposal from Gov. Bill Lee “essentially takes dollars that could go to funding public schools and directs that money toward private schooling with little to no oversight.”

“I believe fully in public education. Here at Tullahoma City Schools, our students thrive because of the wide range of educational opportunities that are available to them, couple with first-rate teachers and staff, from the beginning of kindergarten through 12th grade,” she said. “With that said, I also believe that parents should have a choice regarding their student’s education, whether that be public or private.”

Stephens’ main issue came from the lack of accountability private schools in Tennessee face compared to public schools, saying public school districts like hers are held to higher standards than private schools, as well as harsher punishments for students and teachers.

“Currently, public schools are held to a higher standard in the educational process than private schools. If public schools must retain students in third grade and have multiple provisions in place to meet these students’ needs based on the ELA portion of the TCAP results, so should private schools,” she said. “If public schools receive letter grades based on various measures, so should private schools. This proposed statewide voucher plan should require any school that accepts funds that could go to public schools to be held to the same exact standards to ensure accountability.”

The funding question is shared by one of her counterparts in Coffee County, Dr. Charles Lawson. As the director of Coffee County Schools in Manchester, he said the local impact may not be as large, but the overall effect would be the same: less funding for public schools across Tennessee.

“The final language in the legislation will determine how much of an impact it will have on Coffee County Schools,” he told News 2. “While it may not have as much of an impact on our district as some others, this legislation will effectively reduce funding available to all public school districts throughout Tennessee, including Coffee County Schools.”

“Before this legislation is passed, I hope there will be extensive conversations regarding its impact; most notable, there must be a provision that states that public and private schools are held to the exact same standards when receiving state tax dollars,” Stephens said.

According to state documents, if passed the “Education Freedom Scholarship Act” would give “scholarships” to 20,000 students on a “rolling first-come, first-served basis.” The governor’s office said in a release that 10,000 of them would be available for students who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, have a disability or are eligible for the existing ESA pilot program, starting in the 2024-2025 school year. The other 10,000 will be available to a “universal pool of students entitled to attend a public school.”

Starting in the 2025-2026 school year and continuing in perpetuity, there would be “universal eligibility” for students in public school to apply for the scholarships, with priority given to “lower income, public-school and returning scholarships students” if applications exceed available funding.

Current estimates of the coming legislation state the vouchers would give around $7,000 per student—which would be around $140,000,000 total for 20,000 scholarships in state funding to private schools in the first year.

The pilot program currently gives around $9,000 to students in Davidson, Hamilton and Shelby counties, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

News 2 has reached out to multiple Middle Tennessee school districts regarding the expanded voucher proposal. We will continue to update this story as we receive their responses.