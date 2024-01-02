NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new report from Zillow predicts home prices will rise in rural Middle Tennessee this year, but they will slightly drop in bigger cities like Nashville.

News 2 spoke with two realtors about their predictions going into 2024 regarding the rural housing market. They are not predicting the bidding wars of 2021, but there may be more competition for a plot of land in Middle Tennessee.

“I think that rural properties will be in demand much like they have been in the past couple of years,” said Erika Kurre, realtor with Benchmark Realty. “There’s still a lot of people that want to live here.”

In 2023, many buyers and sellers focused on affordability. As a result, many potential sellers did not put their homes on the market because they could not afford the homes they wanted next. This meant buyers had less to choose from.

Kurre said the same conversation could carry into 2024. Now, some people are looking to rural areas to find a home.

“The past couple of years, rural real estate has really taken off as far as the demand, and therefore, the prices and the values of rural properties. The reason is so many people coming from urban cities wanting to get away from people,” Kurre said.

In the urban zip codes near Nashville, Zillow predicts prices will slightly decrease. However, one realtor said the price drops might stop due to falling interest rates.

“As everybody is predicting, as we’ve seen the last few weeks, rates are going to continue to come down in 2024,” said John Jones, owner and broker of John Jones Real Estate. “My prediction is that it is going to create more buyers in the market, which I think is going to cause prices to go up.”

When it comes to the debate of rural versus urban, some realtors argue the cost of land pays for the lifestyle.

“If you want to have goats and pigs and chickens and things like that, you really can’t have in our more populated areas, and so the rural areas really have a huge appeal for a lot of people, especially coming from high-density areas,” Kurre said.

As people look for ways to get out of the city, the country offers the added perks of affordable development pricing and less red tape overall.

While Zillow predicts that living in rural areas like Lawrence and Coffee County will rise, it’s still cheaper than Nashville.