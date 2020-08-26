Small plane goes off runway after landing at John C. Tune airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The runway at John C. Tune Airport in Nashville was closed Tuesday night after the pilot of a small plane landed with the aircraft’s gear up, according to an airport spokesperson.

Doug Kreulen, the president and CEO of Nashville International Airport said the pilot landed around 5:30 p.m. without lowering the landing gear, causing the aircraft to slide off the runway and into the grass.

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna 172RG was not hurt, Kreulen added. There was also no fire or fuel leak.

The runway at John C. Tune is closed. Pilot landed the aircraft without first lowering the landing gear. No injuries, no fire and no fuel leaks. The runway will reopen once the aircraft is removed from the safety area. The FAA will investigate the accident. @Fly_Nashville pic.twitter.com/tZ9ry94Akh — Doug Kreulen (@DougKreulen) August 25, 2020

Kreulen said the runway would reopen when the aircraft could be cleared.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, which was the second one in Nashville in two days. The agency said a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-58 veered off a runway at Nashville International Airport around 10:20 a.m. Monday after landing.

No injuries were reported in either incident.