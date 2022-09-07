NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Running groups across Nashville are planning memorial runs in honor of Eliza Fletcher, a school teacher and jogger who was abducted and murdered in Memphis.

Nashville Running Company is hosting a memorial run for Fletcher Friday morning at 4 a.m. The run will start at their store at 820 Woodland Street.

Fletcher was abducted Friday as she was on a morning jog. Her abduction has sparked fear in many female runners who run alone.

“It already feels unsafe as a woman, but now it is heightened,” Tory Legg said.

Legg is one of several runners who met with News 2 at the Richland Creek Greenway. All were very upset about Fletcher’s death.

“I think she was just the chosen one that morning, you know?” Taylor Bensabat said. “I think it can happen to anyone.”

A 5k memorial run is planned for this Saturday at Shelby Park. It starts at 8 a.m. and 500 runners are expected to attend.