BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a motorcycle who left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a runner at the MoonPie Festival on Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office reported that two motorcycles came through a blocked off area, which resulted in one of the motorcyclists hitting a runner.

Courtesy: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the runner sustained severe injuries. The victim’s current condition remains unknown at this time.

Officials said witnesses described one of the motorcycles to be black and the other as white. No other description was provided.

Anyone who knows the identities of the motorcyclists are asked to contact Detective Trey Green at 931-684-3232.