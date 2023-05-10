SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A runaway moving truck caused widespread pandemonium in a Spring Hill neighborhood when it rolled down a hill and crashed into two unsuspecting motorists.

According to Spring Hill police, the incident happened Monday afternoon at around 1 p.m. in the Burtonwood subdivision.

Movers told police they set the brakes on the 20,000-pound truck, but for whatever reason, it started rolling – with nobody behind the wheel – causing significant damage to property and vehicles.

News 2 has obtained surveillance footage from the corner of Buckner Lane and Bailey’s Trace that shows the driverless box truck rolling down the hill on the wrong side of the street.

You can see the tailgate down and hear the metal scraping on the road.

Out of screen, the runaway truck knocked over multiple mailboxes and tore off tree branches.

The truck eventually collided head-on with a small SUV driven by a 59-year-old woman at the intersection. The woman was shaken up, but not seriously injured.

Police said her SUV was knocked across the road. Meanwhile, the truck also hit and damaged a second car driven by a 25-year-old woman at the intersection; thankfully, the woman was not injured.

A few moments later, you can see on surveillance video the two movers chasing after their runaway truck.

“The driver claims before exiting the vehicle they put the parking brake on. So we are not sure if it malfunctioned, or it was not engaged enough,” Lt. Mike Foster told News 2.

The truck was parked on the street in front of Charlie Zeltner’s home. Zeltner had been moving into his new home, and on Monday, the moving company was delivering his dishwasher.

“It’s like everyone says; it was happening in slow motion and there’s nothing you can do about it. Just let the whole thing unfold,” Zeltner said.

He added the truck was parked in front of his home on the street. The truck was in the northbound lane, but facing southbound when it unexpectedly started rolling unattended down the hill.

“The front end of the Hyundai was severely crushed. Three quarters of the engine compartment was crushed in. The airbags deployed. She was wearing her seat belt; thank goodness. We were able to extricate her and get her on the ground and I stayed with her until emergency services arrived,” Zeltner said.

Zeltner told News 2 he was a paramedic for eight years. He said that was many years ago in Chicago, but the instincts came right back to him.

“Yes, absolutely. You switch hats. I left the house wide open. It doesn’t matter. I don’t care. It’s the life that matters, but thank goodness from what we understand she is fine,” he said.

Police told News 2 there are no criminal charges and neither of the two motorists were transported to the hospital.

The moving truck owner told News 2 he believes a mechanical malfunction is to blame, adding he just bought the truck and it was the vehicle’s first day of operation for his company.

On Wednesday, the moving crew was back at Zeltner’s home unloading more items, but this time the truck was backed into his driveway.