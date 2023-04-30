PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Sunday afternoon traffic stop in Putnam County led to the arrest of a minor who was allegedly driving a stolen truck under the influence of alcohol.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, the Monterey Police Department said officers were asked to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile in a stolen Chevy Silverado.

About 15 minutes later, police said they spotted the vehicle in the area around N. Chestnut Street, so they performed a traffic stop and discovered the runaway was behind the wheel.

The minor — who was “heavily under the influence of alcohol” while driving the truck — was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center, according to authorities.

Officials said they contacted the truck’s owner so he could retrieve his vehicle.

Police reported the truck was significantly damaged on the passenger side, adding that it might have hit several mailboxes in the area.

If you have any damage to your property that matches the vehicle in the photograph, or if you have any other information about where the truck possibly crashed, you are asked to contact the Monterey Police Department at 931-839-2323.