WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —The roof of a Wilson County church collapsed Monday evening due to the weight of snow.

Pastor Greg Locke with Global Vision Bible Church took to social media to share the damage to the church, which worships underneath a tent in Wilson County.

The church has sparked controversy for neighbors with concerns over noise and parking for its large events.

Over social media, Pastor Locke detailed how the weight of the snow caused the tent’s roof to collapse, creating a giant hole and damaging the HVAC system.

Pastor Locke said the integrity of the structure is now worthless and will cost the church around $150,000 to repair.

Back in February, News 2 sat down with Pastor Locke, who said he spent thousands on a new soundproof tent.

Currently, there are two lawsuits pending against the church. Neighbors directly across the street are suing for noise and water runoff concerns. The Wilson County director of development services, Tom Brashear, filed one for zoning violations.

