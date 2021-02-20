1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-24 West at Haywood Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-24 West at Haywood Lane.

TDOT says the crash was reported at around 10:07 p.m.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews responded to the crash and found at least two vehicles that had been involved, one of which was on its roof.

One person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and their condition is unknown at this time, according to the fire department

The crash has since been cleared and all lanes appear to have reopened.