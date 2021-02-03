Rollover crash involving semi hauling turkeys closes portion of I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving a semi hauling live turkeys has closed a portion of Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the I-40 split south of downtown.

Metro police told News 2 the driver lost control of the truck in the curve and the vehicle flipped onto its side, hitting a bridge.

One person was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. First responders estimate 90% of the turkeys did not survive the crash.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.