Rollover crash involving semi hauling turkeys closes portion of I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving a semi hauling live turkeys has closed a portion of Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the I-40 split south of downtown.
Metro police told News 2 the driver lost control of the truck in the curve and the vehicle flipped onto its side, hitting a bridge.
One person was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. First responders estimate 90% of the turkeys did not survive the crash.
It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.