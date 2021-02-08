Deadly rollover crash closes I-24 East in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fatal crash has closed a portion of Interstate 24 in South Nashville Monday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes just after the Haywood Lane exit.

Metro police said at least one person was killed as a result of the crash.

All eastbound lanes are closed to traffic and vehicles are being diverted off the interstate onto Haywood Lane.

It is not known when the road will reopen to traffic.