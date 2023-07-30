MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 65 is closed in Maury County Sunday after a semi rolled over onto its side.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 11 a.m. near mile marker 37.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol asks motorists to use extreme caution while crews work to clear the crash site. Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are in the area to assist with traffic control.

The semi was loaded with potatoes, according to the THP.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash. No additional information was immediately released.