NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday night’s cold front brought snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures to Middle Tennessee. It also strained the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities.

TVA has directed all utility power distributors in the Tennessee Valley—including Nashville Electric Service—to drop 5% of their electricity load immediately, officials said.

For the NES service area, which includes Davidson County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties, NES announced at 11:21 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 that it already began its power curtailment.

NES customers should expect rotating, intermittent power outages in roughly 10-minute increments every 90 to 120 minutes until the power load is stabilized.

“TVA’s power generation system is being challenged by the swift-moving cold front that moved into our area overnight. The duration of these dangerously low temperatures also plays a part in system performance,” said Jack Baxter, vice president of operations, NES. “Our ability to proactively manage the grid during this time will help us continue to provide safe and reliable power to Middle Tennessee.”

Officials said there are several ways you can help cut back on your power usage:

Delay the use of heavy appliances like washing machines, clothes dryers, and dishwashers.

Adjust your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower, as well as bundle up in a cozy sweater, warm socks, or a blanket.

Turn off and unplug appliances when you’re not using them.

Switch the ceiling fan direction to clockwise to shift warm air down into the room. You should also turn off ceiling fans when you’re not in that room.

Keep your garage door closed to keep the colder outside air from trickling into your home.

Use exhaust fans sparingly in order to avoid pulling extra warm air out of your home.

Open any curtains or blinds on south-facing windows during the day, which allows natural sunlight to heat your home.

Keep the fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.

Set your water heater’s temperature to 120 degrees.

