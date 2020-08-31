Roger Stone speaks on relationship with President Trump at Mt. Juliet church

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Sunday morning Roger Stone visited Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet to deliver a speech.

Stone, a longtime ally of President Trump, spoke about their relationship and his legal trial earlier this year. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence after he was convicted for lying under oath.

The church has been criticized for mixing politics and religion, but Pastor Greg Locke says it’s about standing up for what is right. Locke suspects Stone’s visit was the reason behind vandalism at the church last week.

Stone discussed his newfound Christianity during Sunday’s energetic speech.

“We say this in every election but this time it’s the truth. Make no mistake about what we face. This is an epic struggle between dark and light. This is an epic struggle between good and evil. This is an epic struggle between the godly and the godless,” Stone said.

Stone stayed to take pictures and speak with visitors after Sunday’s service in Mt. Juliet.