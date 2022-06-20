SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rockvale man who died after falling out of a boat on Percy Priest Lake Sunday has been identified by Rutherford County Sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff’s office says Billy Capps, 62, died after an apparent drowning near the Stewart Creek Boat Ramp. Capps and his wife were boating when he fell out of the back of the boat, according to Sgt. Nick Coble.

“She attempted to throw him a life jacket, but he was unable to get to it,” Coble said.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Nashville Dive Team, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency all responded to the scene.

Capps’s body was found in about 25 feet of water, according to RCSO. Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Metro Nashville’s Dive Team used sonar to locate Capps and recover his body.

This is the 14th fatal boating accident this year, according to TWRA.