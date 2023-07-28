ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than six months after a Robertson County teen slipped into a creek near a low-level dam, she has finally returned home; but even though she’s out of the hospital, she’s still fighting to recover from the near-drowning.

Although not technically verbal, it’s clear Cheyanne Walters has a message.

“It says, ‘I will never quit,'” her mom, Emma Kramp, said as she pointed to Cheyanne’s bracelet.

The words on the teenager’s rubber ROTC bracelet have adopted a new meaning over the last few months.

“She was in ROTC and doing training after school for the Army. She had her life planned out,” Kramp explained, adding that things can change quickly.

On Jan. 8, Cheyanne had been skateboarding along the greenway near the Robertson County Fairgrounds with her best friend, 16-year-old Summer McIntosh, when she spotted a ball in the creek. As Cheyanne tried to pull the bouncing ball from the water, she slipped, getting caught under the dam’s waterfall.

Summer jumped into the water to help her friend, who was reportedly under for two to three minutes. Even though Summer tried to keep Cheyanne’s head up and make it to the bank of the creek, Robertson County EMS told News 2 Cheyanne lost consciousness and slipped away again.

A couple who was out for a walk came to the girls’ aid, using their dog leash to help pull Summer to safety, she said. Meanwhile, a motorist saw what was happening, stopped their car, and helped rescue Cheyanne as first responders arrived at the scene, according to officials.

Cheyanne received advanced cardiac life support, was intubated, and was resuscitated to get a pulse back, but she stayed unconscious, so she was brought to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield. After ER personnel further stabilized the teen, Robertson County EMS said she was flown to TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital in Nashville,.

Even after all these months, Kramp is still thanking God that her daughter survived the ordeal.

“She’s learning to walk again, talk again,” Cheyanne’s mother said. “Everything that a toddler would do, she’s learning to do again.”

After months in the ICU—which is actually where Cheyanne celebrated her 18th birthday—followed by two months of therapy in Atlanta, she now works on that progress at home.

“She still has seizures, she has aphasia in her throat—which is kind of like a stroke patient, they can’t talk all the time—but she’s making progress,” explained Kramp.

That progress spotlights Cheyanne’s perseverance.

“We didn’t know that she was going to make it, but we had belief and hope that she would, and the hope, prayers, everything helped her pull though, and it’s great to see her smiling face every morning,” Kramp told News 2 as she teared up.

With Cheyanne’s smiling face, spunky attitude, and adventurous spirit, Kramp said they are simply on a new journey now.

“I’m just grateful for every day,” the mother said.

Kramp is also grateful to share Cheyanne’s story, pointing to the message of faith and hope: “Never give up. Keep fighting.”

Cheyanne even wanted to show off her perseverance firsthand as she stood up to hug News 2’s Stephanie Langston.

The 18-year-old can now walk up to 12 feet with assistance, and she’s starting to feed herself. She is set to begin her neurological rehabilitation soon.

A GoFundMe was set up several months ago to help with the out of pocket costs related to Cheyanne’s near drowning. If you want to donate, click here.