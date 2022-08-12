NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — John Keathley, who was indicted July 31 after being accused of masturbating in his classroom and the boy’s bathroom at Greenbrier Middle School, pleaded not guilty Friday.

The 53-year-old is charged with indecent exposure, solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, and public indecency. The indictment said the teacher engaged in sexual behavior between March 1, 2022, and May 4, 2022, knowing children were on school property, with the purpose of them seeing.

Keathley was with Robertson County Schools for 15 years, and worked in at least three schools—he most recently taught 8th-grade science at Greenbrier Middle School.

Keathley was supposed to be Rachael Keeble’s 13-year-old daughter’s science teacher this year until the allegations got him suspended from the classroom.

“I’m grateful my daughter didn’t have to interact with him at all, but we were that close,” Keeble said.

After the indictment, multiple parents and former students told News 2 they filed formal complaints against Keathley after having uncomfortable experiences with him, but they claim nothing was done.

Keathley is the second Robertson County Schools teacher in trouble with the law this school year.

White House Middle School teacher’s aide, Shaundra Cartwright is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student around 15 times before the child’s family discovered the sexual acts were occurring, according to the Millersville Police Department.

“What other teachers are there in the school system that should be looked at that probably shouldn’t be around kids?” Keeble said. “It definitely concerns me.”

Keeble told News 2 that if no improvements within Robertson County Schools are made, she will consider pulling her daughter out of the district.

“I want to know what the school board is going to do,” Keeble said. “What changes are they going to implement going forward to ensure that stuff like this doesn’t happen again?”

Keathley’s teaching license is under state board review. Robertson County Schools declined to comment on the indictment. Keathley is suspended without pay until the investigation is complete.