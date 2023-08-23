ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several Middle Tennessee schools are making adjustments to help protect their students from the extreme heat.

In Robertson County, parents had mixed reactions to the district’s decision to dismiss students two hours early on Wednesday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 25. Administrators cited the extreme heat as the reason for the early dismissal.

The next two days are forecasted to bring near record high temperatures of 100 degrees in Middle Tennessee. For some kids, they said it’s almost unbearable inside school.

“It is so hot that the students, we have to go to the rooms where the AC,” said Athena Castellanos, a Robertson County student, adding that it’s gotten to the point where she’s sweating in the hallways.

Alycia Castellanos has three children enrolled with Robertson County Schools. She told News 2 that child safety needs to be a top priority.

“To understand that, back when we were younger, when I was younger, AC wasn’t necessary, but now, just given the elements and the kids — I mean, they do wear summer hoodies, so maybe that’s something that’s going to have them take off a few layers,” Alycia said.

There were many angry parents who thought it was uncalled for to release students early. None of the five parents against the dismissal would go on camera, but they told News 2 they believe school officials were not considering parents’ work schedules in their decision.

However, some parents believe it’s better to protect students than deal with someone getting sick.

“The times are different, though, and I don’t want my child to be dehydrated or faint or be uncomfortable, and I think that in that environment, there’s a lack of attention,” another Robertson County parent, Nicole Dorr, said. “No one’s going to be retaining any information that they’re being taught.”

A few parents were also concerned about bus riders, saying that buses do not have air conditioning.

All Robertson County public schools will dismiss early for the rest of the week, but if the heat doesn’t die down, some parents and students said they hope the district will continue this plan.