Robertson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 58-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office says Harold Tharpe was last seen Friday wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt at his home on Blake Lane in White House.

Deputies say other reports indicate he could be wearing a white t-shirt and camouflage pants.

He has brown hair with a grey goatee.

He has possibly been spotted in Millersville and Springfield city limits. Tharpe does not have a car and will likely be walking.

Anyone who sees Tharpe should contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 615-382-6600.