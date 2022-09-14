COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ryan Thompson has been making a passionate plea to Robertson County Schools to hire a crossing guard to direct traffic in front of Coopertown Middle School since classes began, however, the district has had trouble finding someone willing to do it.

Thompson, whose son goes to Coopertown Middle, said the intersection in front of the school is unmanned, which creates a dangerous situation.

“With the congestion there is, it’s every man for themselves out there,” Thompson said. “It’s everybody coming from Ashland City, Clarksville area to Springfield area on 49 Highway, or everybody going to Clarksville, vice versa, plus a whole elementary school’s traffic dumped in at that intersection, and you’ve got to make it across that highway to get to the middle school.”

Thompson told News 2 Coopertown Middle hasn’t consistently had a crossing guard since the beginning of the school year. He added he’s almost been hit twice this year, most recently Wednesday morning.

“You shouldn’t have to make life or death decisions getting to school in the morning,” Thompson said.

Robertson County Schools hires its own crossing guards, which the sheriff’s office then trains. The district has onboarded three crossing guards since this summer, however, two of them never showed up for work, according to the district.

The Coopertown Police Department and Robertson County Sheriff’s Office have helped direct traffic in front of Coopertown Middle School in the past, but with officer shortages, that is no longer possible, the school system said.

However, Thompson believes something needs to be done sooner rather than later because he said it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

“Coopertown is not second-class citizens,” Thompson said. “We deserve a little safety for our children and all the families who bring their kids back and forth. I just don’t want to see somebody get hurt,” he added. “That’s my bottom line.”

Robertson County Schools is actively hiring. To apply, click or tap here.