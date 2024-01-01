NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Respiratory illnesses have increased dramatically across the United States, especially in Tennessee. One Robertson County man, who had a major impact in his community, recently lost his battle with influenza.

Members of Long Hollow Baptist Church, including pastor Andrew Bolton, are now mourning the loss of Cody Capp, a long-time devout church member, deacon, and behavior coordinator for Robertson County schools, where he worked for 13 years.

“It’s crossed my mind multiple times that I just want to be more like Cody, but really Cody lived his life to be more like Jesus,” said Bolton. “Cody was just one of those people with a huge heart. I can’t even begin to explain the void that his passing is going to leave in all the different areas.”

In a Facebook post, Robertson County Schools Superintendent Danny Weeks released a statement announcing that Cody, a father of four, died late last week following a battle with the flu while visiting with family in Indiana.

“I’ve had a really hard time wrapping my mind around this from a spiritual aspect, but also just a physical aspect. Cody was literally the healthiest person I know. He was vegan, he ate clean, he exercised,” said Bolton.

Cody’s death is part of a rising trend in respiratory illnesses across much of the country right now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 4,500 flu-related deaths this season alone. Thirty states and Washington, D.C. are seeing high or very high levels of infection from the flu, COVID-19, RSV, and the common cold. Tennessee is among the top states reporting very high numbers.

“Across the country, the peak is usually some time in February, but that varies a lot in different parts of the country. Here in the Southeast, we’ve started a little bit earlier than other parts of the country so our peak may come a little bit earlier, perhaps in January,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

In the week ending on Dec. 23, 2023, flu cases increased by 11.6%, up from just over 7% the previous week. Officials are urging the public to get vaccinated and take other precautions. As respiratory related deaths rise, those who knew Cody said he’ll be remembered for his heart and for serving God.

“The way he led his family, discipled his boys, invested in people, those things are legacy things that leave an impact that are going to live on forever,” said Bolton.

Funeral services for Cody will be held Friday, Jan. 5 in his hometown in Indiana. It will also be live streamed. Long Hollow Baptist officials said a celebration of life service is also being planned and will be held in Hendersonville. Those arrangements are still being finalized.