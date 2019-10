ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Robertson County Schools Communications Coordinator Jim Bellis confirms that the bus driver in question has officially resigned and she is no longer employed by Robertson County Schools.

Bellis says the driver was taken off driving the bus immediately after the incident in question and has not been allowed behind the wheel of a bus since that time.

