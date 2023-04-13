ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are turning to the Robertson County community for help tracking down a teenage boy who ran away from the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) last week.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Brian Meraz fled from DCS custody in the Springfield area during the nighttime hours on Thursday, April 6.

Authorities described Meraz as a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Meraz reportedly doesn’t speak English and doesn’t have any known ties to Tennessee.

If you see Meraz or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 615-382-6600.