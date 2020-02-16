THP: Child ejected from vehicle after wrong-way crash on I-65 in Robertson County

Breaking News
Police: Man shot inside Murfreesboro bar
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way, head-on crash that shutdown the southbound lanes of I-65 in Robertson County Sunday morning.

According to THP, a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the interstate and slammed head-on into a vehicle near the 108 mile marker.

A preliminary crash report from Highway Patrol indicates a child was ejected from one of the vehicles involved and was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

