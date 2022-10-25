HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, “The car was running, so I jumped in it.'”

The chaos unfolded Saturday afternoon when Bottoms, who deputies said committed a robbery in Davidson County, was fleeing the scene.

“My car broke down,” Bottoms told deputies. “I walked a long way.”

Eric Craddock, Chief Deputy for the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, said Bottoms’ stroll lead him to Beech High School where a baseball game was underway. It was around 6 p.m. when deputies said Bottoms was seen on camera with a large butcher knife, approaching a woman attempting to steal her car.

“She hit the panic button on her jeep and runs away,” Craddock said.

Bottoms and his large dog can be seen on camera taking off.

When asked about this situation, Bottoms answered, “I had my knife out, but I didn’t try to steal hers.”

Good samaritans, who happened to be military members, witnessed the interaction and followed Bottoms who had his eye on another victim nearby, watering flowers.

“She was standing and I just walked on,” Bottoms can be heard telling deputies.

The victim’s Mini Cooper was already running and Bottoms jumped in while the good samaritans attempted to block him.

“During the course of the interaction when he’s robbing her of her car, she asked if she can get her laptop out of the vehicle. She got her laptop out and he sped off,” Craddock said.

For three hours, Bottoms led law enforcement on a chase in and out of Sumner and Davidson County.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Metro Nashville Police Department, Goodlettsville Police Department, and Sumner County Sheriff’s Office were all involved,” Craddock said.

It all came to an end at around 9:45 p.m. when Bottoms ran out of gas. Bottoms has a long list of guilty charges dating back to 2003.

“He told us during our initial interview that he’s on federal probation,” Craddock explained.

The crimes Bottoms is on probation for are two attempted bank robberies in South Nashville back in 2016.

“This could have been way worse. A butcher knife like that, one wound to a citizen and we’re talking about a murder charge versus an aggravated robbery charge,” Craddock said.

Bottoms is facing 11 new charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.