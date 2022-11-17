MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been taken into custody a few weeks after they allegedly robbed a Mt. Juliet business.

The robbery happened on Oct. 30.

Police say a male suspect robbed the Mt. Juliet Tractor Supply store, attacking an employee with pepper spray during the theft. The suspect was able to flee the scene following the robbery.

On Nov. 13, officers spotted the same vehicle that was involved in the robbery. The vehicle fled officers and police did not give chase.

An LPR camera alerted Mt. Juliet officers on Thursday that the same vehicle was parked and occupied in a parking lot near Homegoods. Officers were able to box in the vehicle.

A man from Nashville was taken into custody.

There is no word on his identity or the list of charges he is facing.