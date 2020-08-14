Roads shut down in Cookeville due to active investigation

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville police are urging people to avoid the area of Whitson Chapel Road and East Spring Street due to an investigation early Friday morning.

Officers issued an alert around 6:30 a.m. and said they were on the scene of a “domestic violence related call,” but did not release additional information.

The department said roads around the scene have been closed and everyone is urged to avoid the area for now.

Police said the department will release more details later in the day.

