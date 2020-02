RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three roads in Rutherford County are currently closed due to flooding after heavy rains saturated the area Wednesday.

The roads currently closed to traffic due to floodwaters include:

Elam Mill Road

Powells Chapel Road

Stones River Lane

Updated flooded roads:



Powell’s Chapel Road at the slab crossing

Stones River Lane at the slab crossing

Elam Mill Road at the slab crossing

County Farm Road at the slab crossing

Veals Road in-between Bradyville Pike and Double Springs Road #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/CNw4LFHrbm — Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) February 5, 2020

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is urging all drivers to refrain from driving through floodwaters and to seek alternate routes until further notice.