Roads closed as crews battle fire at downtown Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several roads were closed in Springfield as firefighters battled a fire at a downtown business Thursday morning.
The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at the old Carter Lumber property, now being used as an auto body shop.
The city of Springfield reported the following road closures:
- Central Avenue from Batts Boulevard to Cheatham Street
- South Main Street from 15th Avenue to Central Avenue
- Batts Boulevard from 15th Avenue to Central Avenue
The Springfield Electric Department turned off power to customers in the area, the city added.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.
