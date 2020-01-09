Roads closed as crews battle fire at downtown Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several roads were closed in Springfield as firefighters battled a fire at a downtown business Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at the old Carter Lumber property, now being used as an auto body shop.

The city of Springfield reported the following road closures:

Central Avenue from Batts Boulevard to Cheatham Street

South Main Street from 15th Avenue to Central Avenue

Batts Boulevard from 15th Avenue to Central Avenue

The Springfield Electric Department turned off power to customers in the area, the city added.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

