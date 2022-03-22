LORETTO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Columbia man accused of flashing a gun during a road rage incident involving a toddler in Lawrence County was charged Sunday.

Loretto Police said it happened on Highway 43. Someone reportedly called police saying a passenger in a vehicle displayed a gun while a two-year-old child was present in the victim’s vehicle.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers with the Loretto Police Department stopped the vehicle in Leoma. Officers said the passenger, Ricky Scribner, matched the suspect’s description and was taken into custody. Officers said they found a handgun on him.

Police said because a toddler was in the victim’s vehicle, Scribner was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.