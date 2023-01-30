NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm.

Azad Tayyar, owner of the body shop, Eazy Repair and Detail told News 2 he received an influx of calls after December’s snow storm, and he doesn’t expect things to slow down anytime soon with ice on the way.

“Most of the accidents we saw were due to bald tires, mainly trying to get (from point) a to (point) b and not knowing the condition of their vehicle beforehand, and then boom, next thing they know they’re in an accident and they end up in a body shop.”

Tayyar advised drivers stay home during an ice storm if they can.

However, if that’s not possible, he offered tips on how to prepare your car before you drive on ice.

“Tires, number one for sure,” Tayyar said. “Breaks, things like radiators, make sure the correct fluids are in there, not just water; make sure there is antifreeze is in your vehicle because that will make your vehicle run in other temperatures.”

Check the full list of school closings at wkrn.com/closings

Tayyar also said to make sure your headlights and taillights are working, and that you have a scraper to remove ice from your windshield before driving.

While drivers prepare their cars for the ice, TDOT is also preparing the roads.

Rebekah Hammonds, TDOT Region 3 community relations manager told News 2 crews do all the regular snow preparations ahead, then they take additional steps.

“When you talk about a layer of ice getting onto the road, freezing that bottom layer, that can take a lot more than just a plow truck,” Hammonds said. “What we’re doing is making sure we have equipment that can really dig into that layer of ice if we need to.”

In addition, TDOT chainsaw crews are on standby in case any trees or debris needs to be removed from the roadway.

TDOT will continue to monitor the forecast. Crews are expected to begin treating the icy roads first thing Tuesday morning.