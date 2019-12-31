Road closures, traffic plan announced for Nashville New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have announced the street closures and traffic plan for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Officials said hundreds of Metro officers will be assigned to the downtown and Bicentennial Mall areas to enhance safety and provide traffic direction.

Street closures around the Bicentennial Mall include:

Harrison Street, from 4th Avenue to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

5th, 6th, and 7th Avenues from James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street

Junior Gilliam Way from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue

There will be a dedicated drop off/loading zone for cabs, hotel shuttles, personal vehicles, etc., in the northbound right lane of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from 10th Circle North to Farmers Market Drive. Uber/Lyft drivers will also be permitted to drop off/pick up riders on James Robertson Parkway between 4th & 5 th Avenues and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at James Robertson Parkway adjacent to Capitol Hill.

The enhanced police presence will be in effect from 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve through well into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.