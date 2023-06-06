SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend, the Smyrna airport will be transformed for the return of the Great Tennessee Air Show.

While the event runs from June 10 to June 11, residents in Smyrna may see some road closures as early as Thursday. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be performing jaw-dropping maneuvers in the sky.

The city shared a map of the expected closures, which begin Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

(Courtesy; The Town of Smyrna)

The main impact will be on Sam Ridley Parkway, where all traffic will be redirected to Lowry Street.

The closures will be in effect throughout the weekend until 5 p.m. Sunday.

An Air Force Raptor F-22 will also be performing, added John Black, the executive director of Smyrna Airport.

The Navy F-35 dual aircraft act will also join the lineup with several more civilian acts.

