Road closures expected Monday for Pence visit to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has issued an advisory to alert drivers of interstate and road closures Monday afternoon when Vice President Mike Pence visits the city.

Pence will speak Monday at a Tyson Foods facility in Goodlettsville to advocate for passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, then attend an afternoon fundraiser in Nashville for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

A Metro police travel advisory states that Monday afternoon, drivers should expect “certain intermittent closures of interstates and secondary roadways as part of motorcade security.” It goes on to say the department “will work to reopen roadways as expediently as possible.”

The exact road closures and times have not been released.