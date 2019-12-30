Road closures due to Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Louisville and Mississippi State are set to meet Monday at the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. While the Cardinals and the Bulldogs go to battle on the field, you might want to seek an alternate route, unless you want to battle with game-day traffic.

Here are the roads that will be closed for the Music City Bowl:

Russell Street (From: Titans Way – To: Interstate Drive)

(From: Titans Way – To: Interstate Drive) S 1st Street (From: Woodland Street – To: Russell Street)

(From: Woodland Street – To: Russell Street) S 2nd Street (From: Shelby Avenue – To: Woodland Street)

(From: Shelby Avenue – To: Woodland Street) Titans Way (From: Victory Avenue – To: Russell Street

(From: Victory Avenue – To: Russell Street Victory Avenue (From: S 2nd Street – To: Titans Way)

(From: S 2nd Street – To: Titans Way) Woodland Street (From: 3rd Avenue North – To: S 5th Street)

The Music City Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. on ESPN.