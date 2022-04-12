NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several road closures and high water warnings have been set up around Middle Tennessee due to the flooding.
Millersville
- Williamson Road at Willow Creek shutdown due to flash flooding
Dickson County
- High water has been reported on Highway 48 at R. Owen Rd
- High water has been reported on Gilliam Hollow Road
Smyrna
- Southbound lane on Old Nashville Hwy just past Genie Lane is closed
- Sam Ridley westbound at Old Nashville.
- Right lane is closed Rock Springs at I-24 underpass & at Blair
- High water has been reported at Hazelwood at Hart
- High water has been reported at Walnut at Avondale
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.