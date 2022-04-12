NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several road closures and high water warnings have been set up around Middle Tennessee due to the flooding.

Millersville

  • Williamson Road at Willow Creek shutdown due to flash flooding

Dickson County

  • High water has been reported on Highway 48 at R. Owen Rd
  • High water has been reported on Gilliam Hollow Road

Smyrna

  • Southbound lane on Old Nashville Hwy just past Genie Lane is closed
  • Sam Ridley westbound at Old Nashville.
  • Right lane is closed Rock Springs at I-24 underpass & at Blair
  • High water has been reported at Hazelwood at Hart
  • High water has been reported at Walnut at Avondale

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.