NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The winter weather system is wreaking havoc on Middle Tennessee roads.

Metro police are urging drivers to travel only if it’s a necessity. A semi-truck crash was blocking I-24 eastbound near Hickory Hollow. That crash has since been cleared and the road is back open, but slow. The Harding Place exit on I-65 South is very slick and has multiple cars unable to move. Murfreesboro Pike outbound in the Fesslers Lane area is also significantly backed up.

A crash involving multiple vehicles was blocking Briley Parkway southbound between Two Rivers Parkway and Lebanon Pike. Briley Parkway has since reopened, but cars are traveling very slowly. Broadmoor is also closed in the 500 block as cars are not able to travel on a slick hill.

I-24 just past Fesslers Lane is also closed due to two semi-trucks and three passenger cars unable to drive on the slick roadway.

Clarksville Pike near Kings Lane is also closed due to road conditions.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 a deadly crash on I-24 westbound at mile marker 16 has the highway down to one lane. Drivers are asked to look for an alternate route and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be taking over the crash investigation.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says Rocky Springs is closed and Southall is blocked by a semi-truck. Most roads are being cleared but are getting re-covered again very quickly after plowing. The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to travel.

In Wilson County, three wrecks were reported in three minutes. Two of those accidents were rollovers, according to deputies.

In Rutherford County, authorities say deputies are working on five injury crashes.

Dickson County Emergency Management is reporting several crashes and vehicles blocking roadways.

Cars are also reportedly off the road and in ditches in Benton County.

In Columbia, first responders say they are working many accidents.

Chief Deputy Rob Edwards of Humphreys County says Highway 13 has multiple semi-trucks stuck and Highway 13 northbound from Waverly to Clarksville is impassable.

Sheriff Breedlove of Cheatham County tells News 2 Highway 12 is experiencing many delays as everyone commuting from Nashville is diverting off the interstate and taking Highway 12. River Road and Highway 49 near Pleasant View is also in dangerous condition.

In Westmoreland, city police sent an alert to residents saying 30 cars were stuck on Westmoreland Hill on Highway 31 East.

John C. Tune airport says the runway is closed until mid-afternoon as crews work to remove snow from the runaway.

Dozens of flights have also been canceled out of Nashville International Airport.