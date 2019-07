Mt. Juliet Police have closed Pascal Drive while investigating a domestic incident.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Mt. Juliet have closed an intersection after a man, possibly with a gun, has barricaded himself in a house.

Officers have blocked off Pascal Drive between West Division Street and Brookstone Drive.

According a post on social media, a man has barricaded himself inside a house on Pascal Drive following a domestic-related incident. Officers say the man refuses to leave the house.

