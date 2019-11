MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)–Crews in Murfreesboro have a road shut down because of a fire at a motel Sunday morning.

Police say that Northwest Broad Street at Medical Center Parkway and College Street is closed.

Crews were able to put out the fire at Jackson Motel.

Guests were evacuated and nobody was hurt.

There is no word on what started the fire just yet.

