KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The past two days of heavy rain has caused parts of the Harpeth River to flood. Wednesday morning, Kingston Springs saw their highest height of 21 feet.

Back in May 2010, the town saw a historic flood that caused heavy damage.

“May 2010 was a 500-year flood,” Kingston Springs resident Leslie Allen says. “Businesses were closed down for weeks, houses floating down the river, so the flooding we have today is not the same caliber.”

Allen has lived in the town for many years and told News 2 that flooding is common around spring. With all the heavy rain, it causes both the Harpeth River and Turnbull River to have high water levels.

Burns Park and the Harpeth River State Park are both located on opposite sides of the Harpeth River. They were closed Wednesday morning and later reopened as the water levels dropped.

Several people came out to take pictures of the high water level and fast current that was taking large tree limbs and debris downstream.

Since the 2010 flood, several people told News 2 the town has only become closer and that people check in on one another more often.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the current water level is around 17 feet. This is below the action zone, but other areas along the Harpeth River are rising.