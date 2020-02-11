Rising floodwaters shut down nearly a dozen roads in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly a dozen roads are either closed or impassable due to rising floodwaters in Rutherford County, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells News 2.
The roads currently closed include:
- Goochie Ford Road
- Stones River Lane
- Christina-Fosterville Road at Highway 269
- Vaught Road at Cripple Creek Road
- Powells Chapel Road
- Mt. Vernon Road at Highway 99 (near Eagleville)
- Elam Mill Road
- West Buckeye Road
Roads considered impassible include:
- Shoemaker/Swamp Road
- One lane of Swamp Road at North Road (near Eagleville)
There are four other roads currently with high water that are open, but the Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to proceed with caution:
- Epps Mill at Plainview Road
- 2300 block of Kingwood Road off SR 96 West (Franklin Highway)
- Sulphur Springs Road near Buckeye Valley Road
- Veals Road near Mt. Herman Road
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is advising everyone to be extra careful when driving with more rain and possible flash flooding in the forecast this week.