WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned.

According to Williamson County Schools, families and community members are invited to attend a series of meetings next week to discuss the district’s proposed zoning plan.

School officials provided the following schedule for the meetings:

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Heritage Elementary School’s cafeteria

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Sunset Middle School’s cafeteria

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Creekside Elementary School’s cafeteria

The school board is set to vote on the rezoning plans at its Nov. 28 meeting.

For more information about the zoning proposal, visit the district’s bus routes and school zones page.