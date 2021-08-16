Reward offered in Rutherford County arson investigation

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Three days ago, the Rutherford County Fire Rescue team extinguished a blaze lit at a vacant home.

Now, the Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

The fire broke out around 12:30 Friday afternoon at the home on Big Springs Road.

Courtesy Rutherford County Fire Rescue

Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders said they need the public’s help in the investigation.

“The Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department needs your help to combat this serious crime,” said Sanders. “Information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of an arsonist can result in a reward of up to $5,000.”

If you have any information contact Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office Tip-line at 616-907-3600, option 5 to leave an anonymous tip.