GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Robertson County couple is going to great lengths to find their missing 12-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, Jude, including offering a cash reward to whoever can return him.

Austin Hadlock had dreamed of owning a tortoise as a child. Twelve years ago, he brought Jude home, and has raised him from a hatchling to a 45lb adult tortoise.

“I’ve always referred to Jude as my first-born child basically, so that’s how we treat him,” Hadlock said.

On Saturday, Jude wandered away from his enclosure on Gideon Rd., and hasn’t returned.

The Hadlock couple has been searching for the tortoise ever since, on foot and by Polaris, in addition to posting on social media pages, enlisting the help of their neighbors, and putting up flyers around Greenbrier. Now, they’re considering bringing in bloodhounds to find Jude.

Hadlock told News 2 tortoises have a knack for escaping, and this isn’t the first time Jude has left home on his own. However, this time he is concerned the tortoise could be in trouble.

“It’s always a worry that he’s trapped somewhere or flipped over on his shell or something,” Hadlock said. “They are escape artists. They are notorious for getting out of their enclosures and they have a really good ability to hide and burrow. Most of the stories we’ve heard the animal didn’t get too far from home, usually within a mile radius, so we’re hoping he’s here somewhere.”

Hadlock said, like any other tortoise, Jude is not an aquatic animal and cannot survive in the water. He added Jude likes to eat grass and may be in a field grazing.

If anyone finds Jude, call the Hadlocks at (512) 653-5689, or (830) 708-2702.