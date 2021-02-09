Reward offered amid search for Camden man missing since December

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Camden Police Department has announced a reward for information in the disappearance of a Benton County man reported missing more than one month ago.

Camden police said Johnny Travis, also known as Kent Travis, was last seen by his family at Timbercreek Apartments on Dec. 29.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the search for the 59-year-old Benton County man, according to police.

Travis stands at six-foot, one-inch tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

While Camden police said they will offer a reward for information, the department has not disclosed the reward amount.

Anyone with information on Travis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Camden Police Department at 731-584-4622.