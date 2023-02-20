WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local business is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help find out who vandalized a Winchester playground over the weekend.

In a Sunday social media post, the owner of Young Motorsports, a motorcycle shop in Winchester, said he came across the unwelcome surprise after visiting the Adventure Mountain playground with his kids.

Photos show the playground covered in graffiti, with curse words and graphic drawings on several slides and play areas.

The Winchester Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Young Motorsports at 931-434-3384 or the WPD at 931-967-3840.

News 2 has reached out to the WPD for more information regarding the case.